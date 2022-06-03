683 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMEO. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,144,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMEO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vimeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of VMEO opened at $8.78 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $108.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

