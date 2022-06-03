$686.40 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $686.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $655.56 million and the highest is $731.33 million. Lazard posted sales of $821.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Lazard stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,822. Lazard has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Lazard by 267.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

