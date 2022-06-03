$925.71 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $925.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $953.00 million and the lowest is $898.42 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in American Water Works by 9.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 139,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 25.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $154.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.