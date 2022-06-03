94,050 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,000. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.5% of CastleKnight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.83. The stock had a trading volume of 116,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.00.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

