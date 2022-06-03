A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening Sells 17,500 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 17,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A10 Networks stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,153 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,704 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 386.1% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 588,658 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $8,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 450,950 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A10 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

