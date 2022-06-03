Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ABST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -56.82%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

