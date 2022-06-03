ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Up 4.9%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 22,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,576,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,819 shares of company stock valued at $205,781 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

