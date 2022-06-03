Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Trading 14.8% Higher

Aceto Corporation (OTCMKTS:ACETQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 4,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,479,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Aceto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals.

