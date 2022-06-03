Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 2,536,193 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536,193 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.05% of ImmunoGen worth $76,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,186,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 324,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 75,547 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after buying an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,129,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

