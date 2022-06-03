Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 242,606 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 1.22% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $95,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 168,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $150.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

