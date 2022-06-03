Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $89.95 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $89,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 76,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,723.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

