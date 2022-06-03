Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204,736 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 3.78% of Enerplus worth $97,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 168,771 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 54,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 168,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.55. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

