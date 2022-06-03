Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 3,000 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of American Tower worth $141,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,051,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224,538 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $262.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.66. The company has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.