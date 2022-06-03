Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.77

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 3009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
