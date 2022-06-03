Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.77

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 3009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 37,053 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $4,434,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

