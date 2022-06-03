Adshares (ADS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $65.20 million and $1.80 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00007965 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020992 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,425,553 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

