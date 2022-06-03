Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,542,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,335,605 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital World Investors owned 2.55% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $4,395,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,380,288. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

