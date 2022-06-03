Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $152.77

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.77 and traded as low as $148.00. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $151.00, with a volume of 1,030 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANNSF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($155.91) to €141.00 ($151.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($172.04) to €162.00 ($174.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €150.00 ($161.29) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €160.00 ($172.04) to €152.00 ($163.44) in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

