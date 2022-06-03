Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Down to $3.09

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $2.97. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 3,952 shares traded.

AEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

