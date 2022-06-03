Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $3.10 on Friday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Get Affimed alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Affimed by 483.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFMD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

About Affimed (Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.