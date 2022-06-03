Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

AFMD stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $382.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

