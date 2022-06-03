Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.82. 2,239,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61. Aflac has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

