AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

AGIL opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,091,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 756.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

