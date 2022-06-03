Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$91.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$91.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total transaction of C$135,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,050.

TSE AEM opened at C$69.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$58.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

