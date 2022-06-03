Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Akouos alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akouos from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of AKUS opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Akouos has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Akouos by 107.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Akouos by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Akouos by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akouos by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Akouos by 171.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.