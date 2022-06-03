Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

NYSE:AGI opened at $8.40 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,546,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 86,646 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 291,195 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

