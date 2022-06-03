Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives C$20.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

AQN stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.45. 790,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.34. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$17.14 and a 12 month high of C$20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$931.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$974.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.467 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 104.50%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

