Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Douglas A. Linebarger Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $83,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,402.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $14.56 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

