Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.99. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.

