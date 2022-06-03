Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 56,361 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,361 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $56,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,424,000 after acquiring an additional 126,188 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.43 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.