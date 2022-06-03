Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of General Dynamics worth $64,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $229.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

