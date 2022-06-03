Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Match Group worth $58,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $84.13 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.87 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

