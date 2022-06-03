Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $51.55 Million Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.16% of WSFS Financial worth $51,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 92.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,705 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 190.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

