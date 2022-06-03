Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,319 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.89% of Terex worth $57,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,416 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

