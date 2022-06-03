Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 69,683 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,833,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $57,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,060,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after purchasing an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,132,000 after buying an additional 778,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,093,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

