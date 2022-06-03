Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 62,724 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,781,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,724 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.71% of IMAX worth $49,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX opened at $17.09 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

