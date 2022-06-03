Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,594 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Extra Space Storage worth $55,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

EXR opened at $179.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.75 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

