Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,265 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $101,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $43.16 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

