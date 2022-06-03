Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,978,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total value of $13,935,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,020,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $75.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,279.48. 22,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,469. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,454.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,671.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

