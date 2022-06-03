Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) to announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 135,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,941,750. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

