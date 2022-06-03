American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

ACC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. 131,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $65.13.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,998 shares of company stock worth $5,191,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after acquiring an additional 968,064 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

