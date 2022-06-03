American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 0.8% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.25. 11,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

