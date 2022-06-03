Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $18,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMPH opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.65. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.