Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.23. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

