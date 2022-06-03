Analysts Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 5,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $456.95 million, a P/E ratio of -317.68 and a beta of 0.73. Cango has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cango by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cango by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,001 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Cango by 137.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

