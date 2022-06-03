Analysts Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $8.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,753,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,924. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 54,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,278,000 after buying an additional 56,298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,908. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.