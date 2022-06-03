Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) to announce $4.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.60 billion. Stryker reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $18.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $18.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.42 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

SYK traded down $5.37 on Friday, reaching $229.02. The stock had a trading volume of 743,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,682. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $224.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average of $254.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

