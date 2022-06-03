Analysts Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $120.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $120.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $101.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $500.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.84 million to $530.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $560.21 million, with estimates ranging from $541.40 million to $581.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,880. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 9,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $347,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,897.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,456 shares of company stock worth $4,009,106. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after buying an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

