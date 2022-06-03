Analysts Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) will announce sales of $22.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.50 million and the highest is $22.51 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $22.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $91.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.90 million to $91.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.95 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $98.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. 3,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.72%.

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

