Analysts Expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post -$1.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) to report ($1.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.34). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.23) to ($6.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($7.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.14) to ($7.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,268 shares of company stock worth $2,086,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,391. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.32.

About Karuna Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.