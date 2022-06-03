Analysts Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the highest is $4.73 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $18.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE LNC traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $55.93. 27,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.